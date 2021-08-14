Brio Consultants LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,254,000 after buying an additional 270,544 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.94 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48.

