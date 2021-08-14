Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

