Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after purchasing an additional 161,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,961,000 after purchasing an additional 134,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $175.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

