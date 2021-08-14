Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $185.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.36 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $175.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

