Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE ARGO traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $56.08. 88,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

