Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

