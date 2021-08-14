Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. 1,298,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,977. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

