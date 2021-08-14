Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post sales of $486.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.03 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODV. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $12,517,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

