Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $47.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $225.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,917 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.04.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

