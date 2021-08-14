Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.17 Million

Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce sales of $155.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $160.10 million. Trustmark reported sales of $182.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.88 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

