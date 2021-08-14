Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post $100.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE GSL opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $698.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

