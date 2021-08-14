Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce sales of $19.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.30 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.83 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $116.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

