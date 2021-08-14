Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. KB Home posted sales of $999.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,317,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

