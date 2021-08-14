Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

