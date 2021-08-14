Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.03. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 709.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $13.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $14.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

STLD opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.21. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

