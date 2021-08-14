Brokerages Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Price Target at €79.33

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.33 ($93.33).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BAS opened at €69.16 ($81.36) on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

