Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT at $30.24

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

Several analysts have commented on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

FRRVY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.