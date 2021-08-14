Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MONRF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38. Moncler has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

