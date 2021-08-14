Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target at $36.20

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,788,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,674.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

