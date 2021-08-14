Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$23.51

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$22.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.29. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.