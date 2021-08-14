Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price at $23.55

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 14,896,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,094,078. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $64,454,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

