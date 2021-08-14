Brokerages Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) PT at €104.06

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

ZAL traded up €1.98 ($2.33) on Friday, hitting €93.98 ($110.56). 559,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of €97.96.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

