Brokers Issue Forecasts for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.