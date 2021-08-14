Brokers Offer Predictions for Immatics’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $754.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $146,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

