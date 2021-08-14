Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.