Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 220,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,667 shares.The stock last traded at $55.43 and had previously closed at $57.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

