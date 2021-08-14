Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$15.40.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding purchased 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

