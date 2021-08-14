Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

