BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTRS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $90,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

