Burleson & Company LLC Buys 598 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87.

