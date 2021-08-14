Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 259,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 669,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.