Burleson & Company LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $131.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.