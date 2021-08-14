Burleson & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

