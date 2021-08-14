Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 20,678 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

