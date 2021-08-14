Burleson & Company LLC Sells 5,053 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $244.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

