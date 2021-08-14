Burleson & Company LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.08 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

