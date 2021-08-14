Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

BURL stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.37 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

