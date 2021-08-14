Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.