Busey Wealth Management Buys 5,914 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 542,220 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.