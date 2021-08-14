Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

