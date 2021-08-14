Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.