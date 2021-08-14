Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45.
Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
