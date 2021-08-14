Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $114.80 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

