Busey Wealth Management Purchases 15,581 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $237.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

