Busey Wealth Management Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $9,513,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 28.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $248.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.