Busey Wealth Management Sells 776 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 802.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

