BWS Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.45. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s FY2021 earnings at $29.94 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,483.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,514.55. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,287. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

