Bytom Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $118.33 million and approximately $35.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00387568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,698,457,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,172,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

