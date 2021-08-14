C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Up 6% Following Earnings Beat

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $38.08. Approximately 7,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 363,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,926.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

