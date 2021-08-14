CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

