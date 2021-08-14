CAE (TSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

CAE stock opened at C$35.99 on Thursday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -206.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.06.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4719131 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

